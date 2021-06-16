Alphasimplex Group LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 6,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,316. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.89 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

