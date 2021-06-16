Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $723,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Ferrari stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.63. 3,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a one year low of $166.33 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

