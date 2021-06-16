TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $16.72 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008040 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009524 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000209 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,904,759,504 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

