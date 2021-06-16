Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 634,407 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,407 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 3.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.38% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $102,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

FMX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,501. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $86.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.