Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 33,607 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 306.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $491.00. 98,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,896. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $425.18 and a one year high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $508.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.