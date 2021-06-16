Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,825 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $82,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,167. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

