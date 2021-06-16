iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,300 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 213.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 173,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,176 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 179,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,022 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64.

