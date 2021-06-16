Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

