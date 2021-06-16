Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of British American Tobacco worth $87,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after buying an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 206,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $7,536,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,497. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

