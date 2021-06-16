Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 7,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,138. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

