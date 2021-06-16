BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 58.8% in May

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of BTBIF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTBIF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

