Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.98

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 64207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

