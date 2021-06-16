DeepOnion Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00056560 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040485 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,509,309 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

