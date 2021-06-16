Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,936,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 13th total of 3,852,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29,680.5 days.

BNDSF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNDSF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

