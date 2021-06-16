Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 862,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.88.
In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $6,889,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
