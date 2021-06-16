Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.12. Approximately 18,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 862,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.88.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth $6,889,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

