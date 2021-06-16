Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.76. 49,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,408,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,628,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

