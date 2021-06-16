NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.80

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 14783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 642,559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

