Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.96. 6,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,812. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.00. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

