Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $260,000 in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,427,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,874,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,690,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,695. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

