KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3,039.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,496 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 295,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

