Cerity Partners LLC Sells 17,028 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,708,729. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

