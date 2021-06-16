Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,986. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

