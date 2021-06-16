Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

