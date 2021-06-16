Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.19. 13,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

