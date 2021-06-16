iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Lifted by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 865,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,632,199. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

