Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,669 shares during the period. United States Oil Fund accounts for 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.77% of United States Oil Fund worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

United States Oil Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. 319,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,780. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

