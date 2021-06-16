Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. BeiGene makes up about 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 13.5% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total transaction of $1,111,671.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

