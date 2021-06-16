Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 565 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after buying an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

CONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.86, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.35. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

