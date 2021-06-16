Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.81. 34,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.