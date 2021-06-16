4,614 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 159,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,340. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

