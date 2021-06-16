Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,776 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,539. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48.

