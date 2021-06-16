Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,741. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.