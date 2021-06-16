Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,176.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%.

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $54.25.

Get Anterix alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.