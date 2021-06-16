2,370 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. 547,974 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.