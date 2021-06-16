2,370 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 350,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 414,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 300,382 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. 547,974 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

