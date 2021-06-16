Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blucora traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 4766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Blucora alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 480.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 207,745 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $38,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 751,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 109,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $897.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1,847.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.