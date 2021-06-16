Qudian (NYSE:QD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 27.51%.

QD stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $607.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Qudian has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.74 and a current ratio of 24.74.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

