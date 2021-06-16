Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 385,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 7,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,511. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

