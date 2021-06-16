Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.15% of Cameco worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 97,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,093. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

