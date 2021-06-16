Insider Buying: Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Insider Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).

Patrick Largier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 2nd, Patrick Largier acquired 500,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($16,428.57).
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($17,428.57).
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Largier acquired 400,000 shares of Quickstep stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Quickstep Company Profile

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

