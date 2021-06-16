iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $113.66. The company had a trading volume of 55,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,935. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

