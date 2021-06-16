UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $401.31. 46,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $285.57 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

