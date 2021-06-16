AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth $148,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT during the first quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXT alerts:

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,585. The firm has a market cap of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 2.28. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.