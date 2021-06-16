TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Vale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 483,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,346,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

