Bluestein R H & Co. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $49,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. 24,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,560. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.