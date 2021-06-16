Evertz Technologies (ET) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ET traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.22. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,040. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

