iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.79. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

