TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

