Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,294,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,382,000 after purchasing an additional 721,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641,326 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after buying an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,032,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,186,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 78,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

