204 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $456,099 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPL traded up $26.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,566.00. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,400. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,561.89.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

