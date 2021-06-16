AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,607. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.